Australian permanent residency 2023: Queensland unlocks over 200 occupations for offshore applicants

Young businessman waiting in the airport and texting with his phone

Queensland has opened its migration program for the year 2023-24. Credit: Koh Sze Kiat/Getty Images

The competition for obtaining permanent residency in Queensland is expected to intensify due to a significant reduction in the allocation of visa spots for skilled applicants in the 2023-24 migration program by the Department of Home Affairs.

For the year 2023-24, Migration Queensland has seen a decrease in its allocation from the Department of Home Affairs, receiving only 1,550 spots for skilled visas (
Subclass 190
and
Subclass 491
) and no allocation for
Business Innovation and Investment (Provisional) visas.


As per a Queensland government spokesperson, the state's nominated program has recently expanded its eligibility criteria with more lenient visa regulations. However, it is expected to become highly competitive this year.

"
Migration Queensland
will begin inviting selected applicants from the end of September 2023, and hold invitation rounds at the end of each month for the remainder of financial year 2023-24," the spokesperson said.

"The number of applicants we invite each month will be capped to ensure an even and consistent rate of invitation throughout the program year. Due to this competitive process, applicants are recommended to explore alternative migration options," the spokesperson added.
A Green Card lying on an open passport, close-up, full frame
The criteria for Queensland State Nomination visas has become more relaxed compared to the last financial year. Credit: Epoxydude/Getty Images/fStop
During the 2022-23 period, Queensland selected 4,372 applicants and witnessed an overwhelming demand for migration to the region, with more than 30,000 expressions of interest (EOIs) submitted.

Bhawana Sandiri, a 30-year-old native of Hyderabad, India, was one of the applicants who received the nomination in last year's migration program.

She revealed that while considering a move to Australia, her initial preference was Queensland, but she was eventually drawn towards Sydney.
"I initially applied for visas in Queensland and subsequently in Sydney. Luckily, I received my nomination from NSW within 15 days, whereas Queensland extended an invitation to me four months later," she said.

Ms Sandiri, a civil engineer, is fully prepared to relocate to NSW in the coming months but is happy that she is not far away from Queensland, where her sister currently resides.

Although the processing time for obtaining state nomination may still take several weeks, the eligibility criteria has been eased in comparison to the previous fiscal year.

Now, applicants need only 75 points to qualify for the Subclass visa 190, and there is a reduced requirement for onshore work experience for both the Subclass 190 and 491 visas.

The state is also extending visa opportunities to top-performing onshore graduates who have completed their studies at a Queensland university, and it has further expanded the
Skilled Occupation List
for offshore skilled applicants
.

Indian Passport
Queensland has opened nearly 230 occupations for offshore skilled applicants. Source: Getty / Getty Images
"All applicants interested in Queensland State Nomination must submit a brand new EOI in SkillSelect," the spokesperson said.

Suman Dua, a migration expert based in Queensland, said that despite the relaxation of visa rules, which now include lower English language and work requirements, the limited number of available visa slots will pose additional challenges.

"Queensland has opened nearly 236 occupations for offshore skilled applicants and the state is giving preference to health workers, engineers and people who are applying under managerial skills. Last year, many of our offshore clients received positive responses from the state," she added.
澳航全球總部將繼續留在雪梨
Brisbane airport (Representative image) Source: AAP / (AAP Image/Jono Searle) NO ARCHIVING
Nonetheless, this year's limited visa allocations could present a hurdle for candidates, as only those with the highest point totals are likely to secure nominations, she clarified.

"While there are hundreds of occupations listed for offshore applicants, the work requirement rules are higher than any other state in the country ranging from three to five years," Ms Dua said.
She said one of the categories which the state is inviting applications is
the Small Business Owner (SBO) stream
for regional areas which has two separate pathways.

"Applicants from any other state can also buy a business in a regional area and lodge an EOI after meeting other eligibility criteria," she said.

