Questions raised in Parliament over Liberal MP Gladys Liu's China connections

New Liberal MP Gladys Liu was given a rockstar reception in Parliament House. Source: AAP
Published 12 September 2019 at 3:49pm
By Pablo Vinales
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Federal Liberal MP Gladys Liu says she is a proud Australian after being forced to admit she was a member of a group linked to China's foreign interference operations, less than 24 hours after saying she couldn't recall being a part of it Labor has called on the Prime Minister Scott Morrison to assure the Australian public she is a 'fit and proper' person to sit in the Parliament.
