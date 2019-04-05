Questions raised over Indian Overseas Congress car rally in Melbourne

Indian Overseas Congress- Australia's Melbourne Car Rally Source: SBS Hindi
Published 5 April 2019 at 5:28pm, updated 5 April 2019 at 5:30pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Indian Overseas Congress's planned car rally runs into difficulties after claims of flyers showing religious institutions' addresses on the rally's planned route. Its president says the flyers were unauthorised and that they had no intention of entering any religous institution nor have they received any written complaint by the religious organisations.
