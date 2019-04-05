SBS Hindi

Questions raised over Indian Overseas Congress car rally in Melbourne

SBS Hindi

Indian Overseas Congress- Australia's Melbourne Car Rally

Indian Overseas Congress- Australia's Melbourne Car Rally Source: SBS Hindi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 April 2019 at 5:28pm, updated 5 April 2019 at 5:30pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Indian Overseas Congress's planned car rally runs into difficulties after claims of flyers showing religious institutions' addresses on the rally's planned route. Its president says the flyers were unauthorised and that they had no intention of entering any religous institution nor have they received any written complaint by the religious organisations.

Published 5 April 2019 at 5:28pm, updated 5 April 2019 at 5:30pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी