Quick and easy recipe: Soupy Noodles with Corn Cheese Brochette

Soupy Noodles with Corn Cheese Bruschetta is a whole meal recipe which allows you to treat your stomach with some healthy yet tasty flavours. Tasty noodles with a combination of mixed herbs and black pepper along with nutritive veggies make a perfect combo meal.
For Soupy Noodles:
INGREDIENTS:
- 500g tomato
- 100g capsicum
- 1tbs butter
- 3 piece whole Kashmiri red chilli
- 1 packet instant noodles
- 1tsp oregano
- 1tsp basil
- ½ tsp paper powder
- Pinch cinnamon powder
- 1tbs cream
- 1 cube cheese
- 1tsp sugar
- Salt as per taste
- 2 tbs tomato sauce
- For garnishing:
- Jalapeno, olives and three colour capsicum
METHOD:
- Take a cooker and heat it on medium flame, put butter on it.
- Add tomato and capsicum and sauté them for a minute.
- Add all seasoning –oregano, basil, pepper powder, whole Kashmiri red chilli, cinnamon powder, salt, sugar and ½ cup water.
- Cook till three whistles.
- Cool it completely. After it, crush the mixture and strain it.
- Put tomato-capsicum purée in a pan and boil it.
- Add instant noodles and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.
- When noodles are thoroughly cooked, add tomato ketchup, cream n cheese. Mix the ingredients well.
- Garnish it with jalapeno, olives and colour capsicum.
- So Soupy Noodles are ready.
Now we will prepare cheese corn bruschetta.
FOR CHEESE CORN BRUSCHETTA:
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 piece bread loaf
- 2tbs butter
- For topping:
- ¼ cup American corn [boil]
- Two cube cheese
- ½ tsp oregano
- ½ tsp basil
- ½ tsp paprika
- Salt as per taste
METHOD:
- Take a loaf and cut it in a slice.
- Now take a bowl. Add corn, cheese, oregano, basil, pepperika and salt. Mix it well.
- Apply butter on bread slice, put a topping on it and grilled it on 180`degree for 5 to 6 minutes.
- Serve it with Soupy Noodles.