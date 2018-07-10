Quick and easy recipe: Soupy Noodles with Corn Cheese Brochette

Available in other languages

Soupy Noodles with Corn Cheese Bruschetta is a whole meal recipe which allows you to treat your stomach with some healthy yet tasty flavours. Tasty noodles with a combination of mixed herbs and black pepper along with nutritive veggies make a perfect combo meal.





For Soupy Noodles:

INGREDIENTS:

500g tomato

100g capsicum

1tbs butter

3 piece whole Kashmiri red chilli

1 packet instant noodles

1tsp oregano

1tsp basil

½ tsp paper powder

Pinch cinnamon powder

1tbs cream

1 cube cheese

1tsp sugar

Salt as per taste

2 tbs tomato sauce

For garnishing:

Jalapeno, olives and three colour capsicum

METHOD:

Take a cooker and heat it on medium flame, put butter on it.

Add tomato and capsicum and sauté them for a minute.

Add all seasoning –oregano, basil, pepper powder, whole Kashmiri red chilli, cinnamon powder, salt, sugar and ½ cup water.

Cook till three whistles.

Cool it completely. After it, crush the mixture and strain it.

Put tomato-capsicum purée in a pan and boil it.

Add instant noodles and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.

When noodles are thoroughly cooked, add tomato ketchup, cream n cheese. Mix the ingredients well.

Garnish it with jalapeno, olives and colour capsicum.

So Soupy Noodles are ready.

Now we will prepare cheese corn bruschetta.





FOR CHEESE CORN BRUSCHETTA:

INGREDIENTS:

1 piece bread loaf

2tbs butter

For topping:

¼ cup American corn [boil]

Two cube cheese

½ tsp oregano

½ tsp basil

½ tsp paprika

Salt as per taste

METHOD:

Take a loaf and cut it in a slice.

Now take a bowl. Add corn, cheese, oregano, basil, pepperika and salt. Mix it well.

Apply butter on bread slice, put a topping on it and grilled it on 180`degree for 5 to 6 minutes.

Serve it with Soupy Noodles.





