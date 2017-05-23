'Quit - Don't Just Sit': A book for employees as well as for employers too

As Vijay Bhutani explains, the book cautions employees and the employers that it is time to wake up.





As employees, people may be stuck in jobs that are not taking them anywhere. It is possible that they are not being paid well, not being appreciated, not being listened to, not being promoted, not being involved in decisions, not being mentored or not being challenged.











Mr Bhutani says, "If that is the case, then it is time for them to reassess their situation and seriously start thinking of quiting and seeking a more suitable opportunity."











Mr Bhutani has three laws of negativity which controls the employees mind set.





Speaking with Anita Barar, he explains about these laws in detail.











So what should one do when there is negativity around ? To fight the negativity, Mr Bhutani has three laws of positively .











Employers too need to quit their orthodox management styles.





It is important that they understand that the Gen Y and Gen Z are taking over industry and demanding the best for themselves.





They must realise that if the new breed of employees were not getting what they deserve, they would quit.





So employers, entrepreneurs therefore need to quit their old styles and be more engaging with employees.





The book covers various aspects as to why people leave their jobs, what to look for a job, when to plan a job change and what the new generation is looking for.









