SBS Hindi

'Quit - Don't Just Sit': A book for employees as well as for employers too

SBS Hindi

A page from the Book 'Quit- Don't Just Sit'

A page from the Book 'Quit- Don't Just Sit' Source: Vijay Bhutani

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 May 2017 at 1:31pm, updated 24 May 2017 at 12:09pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"Many positives can be washed off with one negative. Converse is not true," says Vijay Bhutani of his new management book 'Quit Don't Just Sit'. He spoke to Anita Barar about the laws of negativity.

Published 23 May 2017 at 1:31pm, updated 24 May 2017 at 12:09pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As Vijay Bhutani explains, the book cautions employees and the employers that it is time to wake up.

As employees, people may be stuck in jobs that are not taking them anywhere. It is possible that they are not being paid well, not being appreciated, not being listened to, not being promoted, not being involved in decisions, not being mentored or not being challenged.

 

Quit Don't Just sit
Source: Vijay Bhutani
 

 

Mr Bhutani says, "If that is the case, then it is time for them to reassess their situation and seriously start thinking of quiting and seeking a more suitable opportunity."

 

 
Quit-Just Don't Sit
Source: Vijay Bhutani


 Mr Bhutani has three laws of negativity which controls the employees mind set.

Speaking with Anita Barar, he explains about these laws in detail.

 

Quit - Dont Just Sit
Bhutani's Three laws of Negativity Source: Vijay Bhutani


 

So what should one do when there is negativity around ? To fight the negativity, Mr Bhutani has three laws of positively .

 

Quit Just Dont Sit
Source: Vijay Bhutani


Employers too need to quit their orthodox management styles.

It is important that they understand that the Gen Y and Gen Z are taking over industry and demanding the best for themselves.

They must realise that if the new breed of employees were not getting what they deserve, they would quit.

So employers, entrepreneurs therefore need to quit their old styles and be more engaging with employees.

The book covers various aspects as to why people leave their jobs, what to look for a job, when to plan a job change and what the new generation is looking for.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023