R.K.Patil - Ek Vyaktitva

Mr. R K Patil was a Gandhian. He used to wear Khadi and believed that Khadi is not just a texture but a way of living. As Poornima Patil says, His life had been a saga of service, sacrifice, compassion and commitment to constructive work.





Mr. R.K. Patil had served at various posts during British Raj and he is often remembered by his courageous stand against flying the Union Jack on the Collectors residence, (Which he was then) as was the prevalent practice.





In free India, he held the post of Minister for Revenue , Civil supplies and Agriculture from 1946-1949. He was then appointed as Food commissioner in 1949 and later as member of the planning Commission contributed to the making of First Five year plan.











R. K. Patil with Jawarlal Nehru and Guljarilal Nanda during First Panch Varshiya Yojna (First Five year Plan ) Source: Poornima Patil











He came in the contact of Acharya Vinova Bhave and Ms Poornima Patil says, There was something which drew them together. Dada Patil realised that this was something which perhaps would give him the satisfaction of serving the common people.





She added, that what ever he said, he did. Like as we say Charity begins at home. Dad Saheb first donated his land under Bhudan Movement of Vinova Bhave and then went out to be part of this movement.











R.K.Patil honoured with Maharashtra Bhushan Source: Poornima Patil











Once joined Vinova Bhave, he dedicated himself fully in the Bhudan Movement.





Concluding the talk, Ms. Patil says, He was one of the country's most selfless and patriotic leaders who has consistently declined awards and felicitations and this represents the quintessence of the Gandhian tradition.











