R U OK? Day: Indian Australians share their stories of staying connected with their loved ones

Highlights Use these four steps and have a conversation that could change a life:

With several people facing unemployment, anxiety, financial uncertainty and experiencing depression due to COVID-19, SBS Hindi spoke to several Indian-Australians who share how they have adapted to keep the social connection alive in these unprecedented times.





People we spoke to said, 'change can seem pretty scary', and many highlighted how it is easy to feel disconnected.







1. Ask R U OK?





2. Listen





3. Encourage action





4. Check-in





Sumitra Puri, a theatre artist said, “Everyone deals differently with increasing and sometimes unrelenting pressure. While I might be coping well, but some of those around me might not be, that’s why I have made it a point to keep connected and look after myself and loved ones.”





“Whenever I need, I don’t hesitate to take counselling sessions for my family and I would like to request you all if you are struggling please seek help,” explained Ms Puri.





Sangeeta Sharma, a wellbeing trainer told SBS Hindi, “I keep on sending text and video messages to all my friends to keep them motivated and look after their mental and physical health.”





“You don’t always have to tell people something. Sometimes it's important to just listen to them. Believe me, feeling heard is also like therapy for many struggling in this time," said Ms Sharma.

Praveen Kumar had a very busy work cycle before the coronavirus pandemic restrictions were imposed.





“Life might not be the same as it was before and we might need to live with some ongoing restrictions and physical distancing. But it's not all bad,” he says of the changes he has adapted.





“I have weekly chats with my college friends whom I have been wanting to talk with for years. I walk daily and even help my kids with studies. There are a few drawbacks but I have learnt to look at the brighter side,” said Mr Kumar.





Dr Pallavi Sharma, a General Practitioner in Melbourne said, “I take pride in working with my patients and helping them to solve the puzzle in front of them. But there is a limit to what we can see via telehealth consultations.”





“It takes a two-minute phone call to make all the difference in someone's life. It might help them to feel better, motivated, or even seek help. I encourage everyone if you notice your family or friends are not coping please seek help," said Dr Sharma.





