Rab Ne Bana Dee Jodi Saas Bahu Kee!

Mrs Dayawanti and Ruchi Budhlada (Bansal)

Mrs Dayawanti and Ruchi Budhlada (Bansal) Source: Munish Budhlada

Published 20 October 2016 at 6:01pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Here's a shining example of a "Saas and Bahu"- mother-in-law and daughter-in-law who live under the same roof in amity and harmony. At a Karwa Chauth party in Melbourne Shrimati Dayawanti Budhlada and her daughter-in-law Ruchi won the Best Saas Bahu Award.So what is the secret of their success that defies all the animosity depicted in this relationship in movies and TV serials?Kumud Merani finds out more.

Available in other languages
