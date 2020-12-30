Raising funds with National Backyard Cricket

Batting for Change raises funds to support students from developing, cricket-playing countries to complete tertiary education; both vocational and university.





Highlights:





Batting for Change was established in 2013 by former Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder batsman Ryan Carters

Batting for Change is a fundraising arm of The LBW Trust and has raised more than $1 million since its inception.

Over 1,000 students from third world countries including Indian subcontinent are supported annually by Batting for Change.

Speaking with SBS Hindi, one of the directors for Batting for Change, Ms Chantel Walker explained the Learning for a Better World (LBW) Trust, and its fundraising arm ’Batting for Change’.





“We aim to help and support people in our regional rural Australia and in cricket-playing countries like India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa, Tanzania, Indonesia, and Afghanistan to complete their tertiary education.”





Playing Cricket in a park Source: Multiconnexions





Batting for Change works with local NGOs to provide university and vocational education to young men and women to improve the future of their communities and nations.





The official launch date for National Backyard Cricket is Sunday 31st January 2021, but one can host Backyard Cricket Game anytime.





Explaining the simple steps how to get involved with the event, Ms Nandkeolyar said,“ After registering and pledging a contribution, one can host a game with family or friends in the backyard or outside for an enjoyable time of cricket together.”











Batting for Change Source: Multiconnextions











Ms Sheba Nandkeolyar, CEO of MultiConnexions, which is a partner of the National Backyard Cricket initiative said,





“We Indians love cricket and we are proud to support this initiative to be able to give our bit back to the society”





Reminding to follow COVID rules and hoping to see substantial funds raised by the Indian community Ms Nandkeolyar said, "it is a great opportunity to have family and friends together to proudly raise funds for this important initiative.





"The funds raised will be for our regional rural libraries and the overseas education programs.”





Three generations playing cricket, soccer and with the animals. Source: Multiconnextions





Ted Alexander, Chair of Batting for Change said, “National Backyard Cricket day is an opportunity for the community to come together and create fun memories after what’s been an extremely challenging 12 months while supporting an important cause at the same time.”





And Ambassador, Justin Langer said, “I’m a huge supporter of Batting for Change. We've all got amazing memories of playing backyard cricket, so the 31st of January is a great opportunity to get all your family and friends together and raise some important funds for some unbelievable initiatives.”





Get Involved - National Backyard Cricket Source: Multiconnextions





The Governor-General, David Hurley, will be hosting a game of backyard cricket at Government House in Canberra on February 4, where Batting for Change will announce the total funds raised.















