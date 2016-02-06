Raja Dinker Kelker Museum

Available in other languages

Established by Padam shri Baba Dinker Kelkar, this museum in Pune, India is one man's passion to keep the rich culture and tradition alive.





Named after his son, Raja Dinker , this was donated to Maharashtra Govt. in 1975 by him.





The collection includes rare items from all over the country dating back to Mughal and Maratha period.





It includes ornaments, door frames, paintings, hundreds writing instruments, music instruments, lamps, textiles, furniture and jewellery etc.





In the museum, its amazing to see the recreation of Mastani Mahal, which was originally built in 1734.



