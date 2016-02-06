Raja Dinker Kelker Museum

Raja Dinker Kelker Museum

Raja Dinker Kelker Museum Source: Miteshbhodia-wikimedia

Published 6 February 2016
By Anita Barar
By Anita Barar
Established by Padam shri Baba Dinker Kelkar, this museum in Pune, India is one man's passion to keep the rich culture and tradition alive.

Named after his son, Raja Dinker , this was donated to Maharashtra Govt. in 1975 by him. 

The collection includes rare items from all over the country dating back to Mughal and Maratha period.

It includes ornaments, door frames, paintings, hundreds writing instruments, music instruments, lamps, textiles, furniture and jewellery etc.  

In the museum, its amazing to see the recreation of Mastani Mahal, which was originally built in 1734.  

Anita Barar tells us more about this amazing museum.

