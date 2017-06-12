SBS Hindi

Rajiv Khanna honoured with the Order of the companion of Australia

SBS Hindi

Prof Rajiv Khanna

Prof Rajiv Khanna Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 June 2017 at 1:26pm, updated 16 June 2017 at 4:46pm
By Vivek Asri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Indian-Australian Professor Rajiv Khanna has been named a recipient of the Order of the companion of Australia. He is one of the few Indians to feature in the Queens Birthday Honours' list.

Published 12 June 2017 at 1:26pm, updated 16 June 2017 at 4:46pm
By Vivek Asri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prof. Khanna hails from Chandigarh in India. He works as a research scientist at the Queensland Institute of Medical Research. He came to Australia some 27 years ago. In fact he was invited to Australia as he remembers, "I received a call from Australia that there is a job for you if you are interested. My wife is also a scientist. So we came on invitation therefore it was not that difficult."

Nevertheless, Prof. Khanna has worked hard to be where he is today. He explains, "It has been a journey of missed weekends, working till midnight and late hours. And sometimes hard work pays well."

Dr Rajiv Khanna
Source: Supplied
 

Indeed, it has paid well. Dr Khanna is being recognised for his research on cancer with an Order of Australia award. Khanna is developing a new treatment for cancer called immunotherapy. He explains that it is different from surgery, chemotherapy, or radiotherapy as it does not have side effects. According to Dr Khanna, “We train white blood cells of patient in our labs and inject them back in patient’s body.”

Dr Rajiv Khanna
Source: Supplied


Khanna accepts the award with all the modesty as he says, "It feels good. Being an Indian, it is really exciting to be recognised by the Australian society."

Take a listen to his complete interview in which he shares some of his very interesting experiences in Australia.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023