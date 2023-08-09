This Indian woman in saree is on global motorbike tour to champion 'Save Soil' cause

In a recent interview with SBS Hindi, Ms Latpate, 27, who was in Australia recently, discussed her mission, the sources of her inspiration, and the demanding nature of her motorcycle journey.





The renowned spiritual leader Sadguru, founder of the Isha Foundation, served as her inspiration to embark on the daring adventure of touring the world on a motorbike.



He (Sadguru) states that while four-wheelers may symbolize a preference for comfort, two-wheelers embody a love for life Ms Latpate

When questioned about her choice of wearing a saree for this expedition, she responded by stating that the saree represents the essence of Indian lifestyle, and emphasised that it doesn't hinder her from pursuing any endeavour.





Her aspiration involves partnering with Aboriginal artists to incorporate their designs onto her saree.





"By blending both Indian and Australian cultures into a single saree, it will draw the attention of everyone and evoke a sense of the warmth and love that India embodies," Ms Latpate expressed.



With a message of 'Vasudeva Kutumbakam' (meaning the earth is one family), Ms Latpate embarked on her solo biking world tour journey on 8 March this year, from Mumbai's iconic monument Gateway of India.





Her intention is to conclude her journey encompassing almost 40 countries and return to India on the following International Women's Day.





An entrepreneur and a pilot, Ms Latpate is affectionately referred to as 'Bharat ki beti' (daughter of India).







Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Fa cebook and Twitter.





LISTEN TO Sitar player Purbayan Chatterjee asserts classical music has its own coolness SBS Hindi 03/08/2023 15:44 Play

LISTEN TO Remembering the melodious legend Mohammed Rafi on his death anniversary SBS Hindi 31/07/2023 07:23 Play