This Indian woman in saree is on global motorbike tour to champion 'Save Soil' cause

Ramila On Bike.jpg

Ramila Latpate started world tour journey is on her solo bike from Mumbai's Gateway of India on March 8, 2023 Credit: Supplies

Ramila Latpate, hailing from Pune, India's western city, gracefully wears a traditional Navvari saree as she embarks on a global motorcycle journey. Her mission is to showcase Indian culture globally and foster the belief that 'we are all equals.'

In a recent interview with SBS Hindi, Ms Latpate, 27, who was in Australia recently, discussed her mission, the sources of her inspiration, and the demanding nature of her motorcycle journey.

The renowned spiritual leader Sadguru, founder of the Isha Foundation, served as her inspiration to embark on the daring adventure of touring the world on a motorbike.
He (Sadguru) states that while four-wheelers may symbolize a preference for comfort, two-wheelers embody a love for life
Ms Latpate
When questioned about her choice of wearing a saree for this expedition, she responded by stating that the saree represents the essence of Indian lifestyle, and emphasised that it doesn't hinder her from pursuing any endeavour.

Her aspiration involves partnering with Aboriginal artists to incorporate their designs onto her saree.

"By blending both Indian and Australian cultures into a single saree, it will draw the attention of everyone and evoke a sense of the warmth and love that India embodies," Ms Latpate expressed.
IMG_6590.jpg
With a message of 'Vasudeva Kutumbakam' (meaning the earth is one family), Ms Latpate embarked on her solo biking world tour journey on 8 March this year, from Mumbai's iconic monument Gateway of India.

Her intention is to conclude her journey encompassing almost 40 countries and return to India on the following International Women's Day.

An entrepreneur and a pilot, Ms Latpate is affectionately referred to as 'Bharat ki beti' (daughter of India).

