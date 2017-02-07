SBS Hindi

Ramneek Singh Keeping Hindustani Classical Alive Overseas

Ramneek Singh Hindustani Classical Singer

Ramneek Singh Hindustani Classical Singer Source: Supplied

Published 7 February 2017
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Spreading the nectar of Hindustani Classical music Ramneek Singh who lives in Canada, performs all over the world. She also has a music forum for young aspirants who wish to learn Hindustani Classical music.Ramneek She has a Visharad (degree) from Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidyapeeth, and prides herself in being a purist from the Indore Gharana, a distinctively meditative and serene style of Khayal presentation, as institututed by Ustad Amir Khan. Ramneek has given numerous performances in India and North America, and teaches advanced Vocal Hindustani Music.Tune in to hear this exclusive interview by Kumud Merani

