Ravinder Kaur Maa Tujhe Salaam

Published 15 May 2017 at 7:26pm, updated 15 May 2017 at 7:33pm
By Kumud Merani
We salute Melbourne's bereaved mother Ravinder Kaur this Mother's Day. It was two years ago that Ravinder Kaur lost her one and only 21 year old bright, full of life son Rehmat Sandhu.The grief and bitterness was transformed into a most humane act by Ravinder who has donated her home in India to widows and orphans.With the support and help of friends and well wishers Ravinder has opened the doors of her house in Melbourne to Anglicare!Ravinder Kaur speaks of her journey with Kumud Merani.

Life can never be easy for one who loses her bright and energetic 21 year old to a fatal fall from a high rise balcony in Melbourne. The bereaved mother Ravinder Kaur was devastated. However, Ravinder Kaur transformed the bitterness of her tragedy to a betterment for widows and orphans. She wiped her tears to bring a smile to the face of a needy child.

 
Rehmat Singh Sandhu Home
Source: Supplied


Ravinder Kaur who missed her son deeply this Mother's Day broke down in tears as she shared her memories of Mother's Day when Rehmat was alive and bubbling with life. This mother says, "She sees her son Rehmat in the face of every young man."

 

Ravinder Kaur has donated her property in Jallander Punjab to widows and orphans and raises funds for deserving students in India. But Ravinder Kaur has not stopped there! With the help of Rehmat's young friends and Social worker Jasvinder Sidhu and others , she has started the Rehmat Sandhu Foundation and also thrown open the doors of her house in Melbourne to Anglicare. Children who need emergency foster care or long term foster care can avail of her house through Anglicare. Ravinder Kaur wishes to donate her house to Anglicare when she is no more.

We salute this brave mother.

 
Rehmat Sandhu
Source: Supplied


And the cup he brings, though it burn your lips, has been fashioned of the clay which the Potter has moistened with His own sacred tears. Khalil Gibran.

 

