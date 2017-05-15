Ravinder Kaur Maa Tujhe Salaam

Life can never be easy for one who loses her bright and energetic 21 year old to a fatal fall from a high rise balcony in Melbourne. The bereaved mother Ravinder Kaur was devastated. However, Ravinder Kaur transformed the bitterness of her tragedy to a betterment for widows and orphans. She wiped her tears to bring a smile to the face of a needy child.





Source: Supplied





Ravinder Kaur who missed her son deeply this Mother's Day broke down in tears as she shared her memories of Mother's Day when Rehmat was alive and bubbling with life. This mother says, "She sees her son Rehmat in the face of every young man."











Ravinder Kaur has donated her property in Jallander Punjab to widows and orphans and raises funds for deserving students in India. But Ravinder Kaur has not stopped there! With the help of Rehmat's young friends and Social worker Jasvinder Sidhu and others , she has started the Rehmat Sandhu Foundation and also thrown open the doors of her house in Melbourne to Anglicare. Children who need emergency foster care or long term foster care can avail of her house through Anglicare. Ravinder Kaur wishes to donate her house to Anglicare when she is no more.





We salute this brave mother.





Source: Supplied





And the cup he brings, though it burn your lips, has been fashioned of the clay which the Potter has moistened with His own sacred tears. Khalil Gibran.









