Ravinder Kaur receives 2019 Premier's Volunteer Champions Award

Published 6 December 2019 at 2:03pm
By Kumud Merani
Melbourne-based Ravinder Kaur opened her home, heart and hearth to help needy people after the death of her only son Rehmat who died in a tragic accident in December 2014. In the last five years, a foundation established in her son's memory, the Rehmat Sandhu Foundation has helped domestic violence victims, people suffering a disability, people in need of organ donation and animals in need. On December 1 2019, Ms Kaur was awarded 2019 Premier's Volunteer Champions Award in Service category for her unwavering passion, commitment and dedication to others.

READ MORE

From single mother to Rehmat Sandhu Foundation, here is Ravinder Kaur's story



