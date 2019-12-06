Ravinder Kaur receives 2019 Premier's Volunteer Champions Award

Here is Ravinder Kaur's story:
Source: Supplied
Published 6 December 2019 at 2:03pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Melbourne-based Ravinder Kaur opened her home, heart and hearth to help needy people after the death of her only son Rehmat who died in a tragic accident in December 2014. In the last five years, a foundation established in her son's memory, the Rehmat Sandhu Foundation has helped domestic violence victims, people suffering a disability, people in need of organ donation and animals in need. On December 1 2019, Ms Kaur was awarded 2019 Premier's Volunteer Champions Award in Service category for her unwavering passion, commitment and dedication to others.
Published 6 December 2019 at 2:03pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Share