SBS Hindi

"RCEP trade deal without India would not work"

SBS Hindi

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (AAP)

Source: EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 November 2019 at 5:02pm
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

A massive regional trade pact covering half of the world's people has been agreed by 15 members at the ASEAN summit, including Australia, but it won't be signed until next year. But the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is going ahead without India, concerned about opening its economy to China.

Published 5 November 2019 at 5:02pm
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी