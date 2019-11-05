"RCEP trade deal without India would not work"

Source: EPA/NARONG SANGNAK
Published 5 November 2019 at 5:02pm
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
A massive regional trade pact covering half of the world's people has been agreed by 15 members at the ASEAN summit, including Australia, but it won't be signed until next year. But the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is going ahead without India, concerned about opening its economy to China.
