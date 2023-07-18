'Fluctuating interest rates fuel volatility in the housing market', industry expert warns

atul1-id.jpeg

Real estate expert Atul Bhanushali. Credit: Supplied by Atul Bhanushali

Fluctuating interest rates have caused difficulties for renters, homeowners, and first-home buyers alike. Real estate agent Atul Bhanushali has worked with the Indian diaspora for a long time. In this interview, he highlights the community-specific challenges faced by the investors and explains short-term future market trends.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this podcast are general and non-binding. For specific advice, please consult your financial planner or expert.

