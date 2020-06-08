'Realise one’s true self and serve others selflessly' during COVID-19 pandemic

Highlights The Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur - Australia has helped 100s of International students in Sydney with food, essentials, and free accommodation for three months.

Dr Dhaval Ghelani and his wife who works as a doctor along with volunteers and their nursing staff volunteered to medically screen almost 1000 passengers repatriated to India.

'In India, millions of daily-wage workers lost their only source of income," President of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur - Australia, Dr Ghelani tells SBS Hindi.





“These households go to sleep on an empty stomach and have lost their roof and are stranded in the biggest migrant crisis.





"Not only humans but stray animals are also starving. Shrimad Rajchandra Love & Care, the charitable arm of SRMD is helping those affected by COVID crisis in Sydney, India, and in several other countries,” Dr Ghelani, who is an Intensive Care Specialist in Sydney told SBS Hindi.





This not for profit organisation's mission is to “Realise one’s true self and serve others selflessly”.





During the COVID-19 Pandemic, this organisation helped hundreds of tourists and International students stranded in Sydney by providing essentials, medicines, and free accommodation to students for three months.





Through one of their volunteers, who is a real estate agent, students were provided free shared accommodation in Parramatta, Westmead, Wentworthville, Toongabbie, and Blacktown.











On request from the Consulate General of India in Sydney, Dr Ghelani and his wife, who is a General Practitioner, helped with the free medical screening of the people repatriated to India on three Air India flights.





In total about 1000 passengers departing for Delhi, Amritsar, and Ahmedabad were medically checked by the Ghelani couple, their nursing staff and other volunteers for medical fitness to travel for 14 hours, for temperature and COVID-19 tests.





Dr Ghelani says, “In India, the coronavirus is no longer a health crisis. It is now a humanitarian crisis. Around 20 crore daily wage earners did not have food, and our volunteers risked their lives distributing nutritious food packages to some of them and front line helpers like doctors, nurses, police personnel. They distributed masks and 3,200 litres of sanitizers.’





The organization has distributed 2.1 million personal protective masks to front line workers in India.





Some of their volunteers who are doctors have helped train 150 other medical staff in the use of ventilators.





Love & Care, the charitable arm of the organization distributed 2 million chapattis to the neediest during last 15 days.





45 tons of food has been given out to feed stray animals and birds.





