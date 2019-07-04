SBS Hindi

Record number of Women MPs reach Australian Federal Parliament

Some of this year's intake of women MPs

Some of this year's intake of women MPs Source: AAP

Published 4 July 2019 at 1:51pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
The number of women in the Australian parliament is at a record high with female representation now making up a third of all federal MPs, following the May election. While there is still a long way to go to reach gender parity in the corridors of power, new female members are hoping to make a mark on the 46th parliament.

