Recruit Smarter Program; will it end the bias towards multicultural communities?

Published 19 August 2016 at 4:31pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
In an Australian first, the Victorian Government has started to run a pilot program to create a fairer playing field for those applying for work, ensuring they get the best opportunities regardless of their background.Minister for Multicultural Affairs Robin Scott talked to Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj about this new program, which aims to counter any potential bias during recruitment and ensure employers get the best people for the job to improve their bottom line
