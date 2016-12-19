Reena Augustine: Promotes Multiculturism

SBS Hindi

Published 19 December 2016 at 12:56pm
By Harita Mehta
Reena Augustine hails from Gujarat's Bharuch city and been a resident of Brisbane. Reena has the versatile personality she is a successful businesswoman, well-known photographer, writer and social worker.Reena organised a multicultural fashion show to bring all communities closer. Reena spoke to Harita Mehta about her inspirations and ambitions.

