Reena Augustine: Promotes Multiculturism

Published 19 December 2016 at 12:56pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Reena Augustine hails from Gujarat's Bharuch city and been a resident of Brisbane. Reena has the versatile personality she is a successful businesswoman, well-known photographer, writer and social worker.Reena organised a multicultural fashion show to bring all communities closer. Reena spoke to Harita Mehta about her inspirations and ambitions.
