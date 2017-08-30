Refugee cooks up a new way to do community volunteering

Hafeez Ullah

Hafeez Ullah Source: SBS

Published 30 August 2017 at 6:31pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Source: SBS
Hafeez Ullah arrived in Australia with 34 dollars, seeking asylum and fleeing persecution in Pakistan. The Afghan Hazara man not only found a work in regional South Australia but also found a second family in a tiny country community. A feature presented by Anita Barar.

Following suggestions from friends, he moved to regional South Australia for work and with small saving could open a restaurant in Naracoorte , a town of just 6,000 people near the Victorian border.

 

His Indian-style cuisine has made a big impact in the town.

 

People like Alannah Johnson have been getting work experience at the Pearl Indian Cuisine restaurant.

Mr Ullah says the lower cost of doing business in a regional area makes his venture more viable.

Jenny Stirling, of the Australian Migrant Resource Centre at Naracoorte, says he has worked to create a second family, of sorts, out of the local community.

Mr Ullah helps train young business students in his restaurant and is a member of the local rotary club.

 

Just a few years ago, Hafeez Ullah was one of those job-seekers. But now, as the Mayor of the town Erika Vickery, he's one of the town's employers





