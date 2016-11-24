Relief as Japan survives quake and tsunami
A tsunami wave rises up the Jizo River in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture Source: AAP
Published 24 November 2016 at 2:16pm
By Kristina Kukolja
Source: SBS
There's relief in Japan as no deaths or major damage were reported after an earthquake struck off the country's north coast. The quake hit around the same region where five years ago a destructive tremor and subsequent tsunami shut down one of the nuclear power plants - the fallout from which is still being felt today. Experts says that the two are linked. A feature presented by Anita Barar
