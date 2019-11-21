SBS Hindi

Religious discrimination bill to get key change after consultations, says Attorney General

SBS Hindi

Religious discrimination bill

Prayers are offered with incense sticks at the Glebe Buddhist Temple in Sydney Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 November 2019 at 4:03pm, updated 22 November 2019 at 4:14pm
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

After consultations on the religious discrimination bill exposure draft with 90 different stakeholders, Attorney-General Christian Porter has confirmed there will be one significant change from its first draft. That is, including provision of protections for religious hospitals and aged care providers when it comes to hiring staff.

Published 21 November 2019 at 4:03pm, updated 22 November 2019 at 4:14pm
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
The Hindu Council of Australia says it is afraid the proposed freedom of religion laws could have "unintended consequences", such as religious segregation and limited employment opportunities for some religious groups.

 

The government recently 
released
 the draft of legislative reforms on religious freedom where the new proposed laws broadly provide protection for people against discrimination on the basis of their religion or religious belief or lack thereof.

But at the same time, certain clauses in these bills exempt religious institutions and protect their right to conduct their affairs in a way consistent with their religious ethos.

These religious exemptions may adversely affect students, employees and teachers of other faiths studying or working in faith-based schools/institutions, the Hindu Council of Australia says.

“We are concerned Hindu students studying at Catholic schools may not be allowed to express their religious beliefs or practices. Teachers or doctors may not be considered for jobs at schools and charity organisations affiliated to the religion if they choose to do so. It adversely affects our students and skilled migrants,” Mr Surinder Jain, the Vice-President of the Hindu Council of Australia told SBS Hindi.

Read the full story: 

READ MORE

Peak Hindu body concerned proposed religious freedom bills will adversely affect community



Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी