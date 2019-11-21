Religious discrimination bill to get key change after consultations, says Attorney General

The Hindu Council of Australia says it is afraid the proposed freedom of religion laws could have "unintended consequences", such as religious segregation and limited employment opportunities for some religious groups.











The government recently released the draft of legislative reforms on religious freedom where the new proposed laws broadly provide protection for people against discrimination on the basis of their religion or religious belief or lack thereof.





But at the same time, certain clauses in these bills exempt religious institutions and protect their right to conduct their affairs in a way consistent with their religious ethos.





These religious exemptions may adversely affect students, employees and teachers of other faiths studying or working in faith-based schools/institutions, the Hindu Council of Australia says.





“We are concerned Hindu students studying at Catholic schools may not be allowed to express their religious beliefs or practices. Teachers or doctors may not be considered for jobs at schools and charity organisations affiliated to the religion if they choose to do so. It adversely affects our students and skilled migrants,” Mr Surinder Jain, the Vice-President of the Hindu Council of Australia told SBS Hindi.





