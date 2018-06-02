SBS Hindi

Relive your memories with Alphonso, Kesar, Benganpalli...in Australia

Indian Mangoes

Indian airport worker to be deported for stealing two mangoes in Dubai. Source: Leon Neal-AFP-Getty Images

Published 2 June 2018 at 6:25pm
By Pallavi Jain
Some variety of Indian mangoes including the famous Alphonso are now available in Australia. There has also been an upsurge in the number of mangoes that have been exported from India to Australia this year. We spoke to Tanuja Barbhai of Hari Om Foods to know more about the process of importing these delicious mangoes from India.

