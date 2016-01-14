Remembering India's legendary War Hero GeneraL J.F.R Jacob

General JFR Jacob has died at the age of 92. He played a pivotal role in the 1971 India-Pakistan war that led to birth of new nation Bangladesh.
Gen. JFR Jacob was part of the strategy team that led to India's victory.
Gen. JFR Jacob was a Jew and hailed from Kolkatta. His family's lineage can be traced to Iraq.
In this podcast, hear senior journalist Rehan Fazal shares some interesting facts about Gen Jacob's role in India's victory against Pakistan. He also told SBS Hindi about the roles he played during the Second World War and 1965 war against Pakistan.