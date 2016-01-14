Remembering India's legendary War Hero GeneraL J.F.R Jacob

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

General JFR Jacob has died at the age of 92. He played a pivotal role in the 1971 India-Pakistan war that led to birth of new nation Bangladesh.





Gen. JFR Jacob was part of the strategy team that led to India's victory.





Gen. JFR Jacob was a Jew and hailed from Kolkatta. His family's lineage can be traced to Iraq.



