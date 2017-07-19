Remembering Mangal Pandey with his descendents
MANGAL PANDEY'S 5TH GENERATION SOLE SURVIVING DESCENDANT RAGHUNATH PANDEY WITH HIS FAMILY Source: SHIVNATH JHA
Published 19 July 2017 at 7:16pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
An interview with the descendants of the great Mangal Pandey Who shook the British rule to it's foundations and triggered the first war of Indian Independence. You will hear the comments of Mangal Pandey's 5th generation sole surviving descendant Raghunath Pandey. Presenter: Kumud Merani
