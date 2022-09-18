Remembering Queen Elizabeth II : ‘It was amazing being at the House of Lords in her presence’

LISTEN TO
Shwetambra Barar Tandon says she was one of five Indian Australians who met Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 in Sydney. In an interview with SBS Hindi, Ms Tandon shared her personal experience of meeting the Queen.
12/09/202206:17
Within hours of Queen Elizabeth the Second's death, questions around the future of the Monarchy and the Commonwealth it presides over, are already being posed. The Australian Republic Movement released a statement on Friday morning stating “Queen Elizabeth respected the self-determination of the Australian people.”
11/09/202212:19
The reign of Queen Elizabeth the Second has come to an end with Buckingham Palace in London announcing her death. The 96-year-old served the Commonwealth as queen for more than 70-years. She is being remembered as who always displayed a strong sense of service.
09/09/202212:03