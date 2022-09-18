SBS Hindi

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II : ‘It was amazing being at the House of Lords in her presence’

Published 19 September 2022 at 1:35am
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Professor Suresh Bhargava, a well-known multidisciplinary scientist at RMIT University said ‘It is an everlasting memory’ having met Queen at the House of Lords. He was one of the recipients of Commonwealth Academic Scholarship in 1979 for his PhD in England. This year, he was a recipient of Member of the Order (AM) award for Queen’s Birthday Honour. In this interview, he shared the details of the meeting and his thoughts on Commonwealth.

