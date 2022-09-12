Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: 'Meeting her is the most treasured memory I have'

Though it has been 16 years since Shwetambra Barar Tandon met Queen Elizabeth II, she still remembers the moment clearly.





In 2006, the Queen was visiting Australia to open the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne. Ms Tandon was among a group of Indian Australians who were invited to perform an Indian folk dance in her honour.



Invitation card sent to Ms Shwetambra Barar Tandon. Credit: Supplied by Ms Shwetambra Barar Tandon The performers later were invited to attend a reception in Sydney held in honour of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.





Advertisement

"We were instructed how to greet the Queen before the reception, such as not reaching out before she does," Ms Tandon recalls.



Invitation card sent to Ms Shwetambra Barar Tandon. Credit: Ms Shwetambra Barar Tandon "She was so welcoming and so appreciative of our dance performance. The experience of meeting the Queen will remain etched in my memory forever," Ms Tandon says.





Last Friday, Buckingham Palace released a statement from King Charles III confirming Queen Elizabeth II had passed away 'peacefully' at Balmoral, Scotland.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



LISTEN TO After recently being allocated just over 12,000 visa slots for its skilled migration program in 2022-23, the New South Wales government has released new visa conditions and included employment requirements for applicants of Subclass 190 and 491 visas. SBS Hindi 12/09/2022 06:24 Play

LISTEN TO Diwali-themed gold and silver coins were launched in Sydney commemorating India’s 75th Year of Independence. The coins celebrate goddess Lakshmi sitting upon a lotus flower floating on water with her four arms outstretched. Diversity and marketing leader Sheba Nandkeolyar talks about how they were designed keeping the Indian diaspora in mind. SBS Hindi 09/09/2022 07:55 Play