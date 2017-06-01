Reviving Indigenous traditional burning with modern fire techniques

Source: SBS
Published 1 June 2017 at 11:41am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:54am
By Harita Mehta, Luke Waters
Available in other languages
A centuries-old Aboriginal custom is slowly being revived in central Victoria, providing a welcome return to culture for the local Indigenous community. And the return to what is termed "traditional burning," while culturally significant, is also helping offset the threat of bushfire.
