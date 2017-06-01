SBS Hindi

Reviving Indigenous traditional burning with modern fire techniques

SBS Hindi

Trent Nelson (SBS)

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 June 2017 at 11:41am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:54am
By Harita Mehta, Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A centuries-old Aboriginal custom is slowly being revived in central Victoria, providing a welcome return to culture for the local Indigenous community. And the return to what is termed "traditional burning," while culturally significant, is also helping offset the threat of bushfire.

Published 1 June 2017 at 11:41am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:54am
By Harita Mehta, Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023