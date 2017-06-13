SBS Hindi

RIBA: Royal Indian Biker Australia

SBS Hindi

RIBA

Source: RIBA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 June 2017 at 12:21pm, updated 13 June 2017 at 12:35pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Royal Indian Bikers Australia (RIBA) is Perth's first Indian bikers club. It doesn't belong to any state, religion or caste but to all Indians who had passion for bikes in India and want to continue that in Australia. Club welcomes everyone who wants to join the group. RIBA wants to bring all the Indian bikers to one platform.Harman Johal spoke to Harita Mehta

Published 13 June 2017 at 12:21pm, updated 13 June 2017 at 12:35pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023