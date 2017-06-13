RIBA: Royal Indian Biker Australia

Source: RIBA
Royal Indian Bikers Australia (RIBA) is Perth's first Indian bikers club. It doesn't belong to any state, religion or caste but to all Indians who had passion for bikes in India and want to continue that in Australia. Club welcomes everyone who wants to join the group. RIBA wants to bring all the Indian bikers to one platform.Harman Johal spoke to Harita Mehta
