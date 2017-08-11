Rising Homelessness in Australia

Living rough

Living rough Source: AAP/Dan Peled

Published 11 August 2017 at 12:51pm, updated 11 August 2017 at 12:53pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
At least 100,000 Australians are living homeless this winter. Housing, financial difficulties and domestic violence are the top three causes of homelessness, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. Know more about it in this report. which is presented by Anita Barar

