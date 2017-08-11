Rising Homelessness in Australia
Living rough Source: AAP/Dan Peled
Published 11 August 2017
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
At least 100,000 Australians are living homeless this winter. Housing, financial difficulties and domestic violence are the top three causes of homelessness, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. Know more about it in this report. which is presented by Anita Barar
