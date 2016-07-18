Ritesh Chandan Victim of Burglary Speaks Up

Ritesh Chandan and his family Source: 7 News
Published 18 July 2016 at 6:16pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

Ritesh Chandan's home in Williams Landing was burgled a few days ago while he and his family were sleeping....In an exclusive interview to SBS Hindi Ritesh tells Kumud Merani of the trauma that this young family is facing and how they all sleep in one locked up room out of fear!
