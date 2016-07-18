SBS Hindi

Ritesh Chandan Victim of Burglary Speaks Up

Ritesh Chandan and his family

Ritesh Chandan and his family

Published 18 July 2016 at 6:16pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Ritesh Chandan's home in Williams Landing was burgled a few days ago while he and his family were sleeping....In an exclusive interview to SBS Hindi Ritesh tells Kumud Merani of the trauma that this young family is facing and how they all sleep in one locked up room out of fear!

Available in other languages
