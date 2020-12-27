RLP left NDA in protest against farmer laws

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal along with party members begins a demonstration march towards Delhi in support of farmers. Source: ANI
Published 27 December 2020 at 5:57pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
News in Hindi 27 December 2020// Catch the latest news ** The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party led by Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday said it was quitting the BJP-led NDA to protest the three agricultural laws.// ** The first doses of coronavirus vaccine are being administered in multiple European countries.
