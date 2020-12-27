SBS Hindi

RLP left NDA in protest against farmer laws

SBS Hindi

RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal begins a demonstration march in support of farmers

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal along with party members begins a demonstration march towards Delhi in support of farmers. Source: ANI

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 December 2020 at 5:57pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

News in Hindi 27 December 2020// Catch the latest news ** The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party led by Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday said it was quitting the BJP-led NDA to protest the three agricultural laws.// ** The first doses of coronavirus vaccine are being administered in multiple European countries.

Published 27 December 2020 at 5:57pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists