RMIT initiates Indian Film Festival and Conference

Festival conference was an initiative of Dr. Vikrant Kishore, and it was welcomed by all at RMIT. Two days conference saw number of Presenters presenting their papers which covered varied topics on Indian cinema such as Gender relation, gender representation in Indian films, Urban Cinema to adoptation of literature for cinema, discussing various aspects and genre of some much talked and lesser known films.











Screenwriter Ritesh Shah delivers his Key Note at RMI's, Indian Film conference on 1st Dec'2016 in Melbourne, Australia Source: SBS (Anita Barar)











Panelists in the conference covered range of topics with a focus on crossover and co work for films, Indian- Australian films & diaspora , funding and distribution etc.





Talking about collaboration and co working, Mr. Ritesh Shah talked about the various possible areas of film making e.g. Cinematography and Sports direction where Australian expertise could very well be utilized by Indian film industry.











Actor Vipin Sharma with Anita Barar of SBS Radio, at RMIT Film Conference, Melbourne Source: Anita Barar











In the Masterclass, noted actor Vipin Sharma shared his journey from NSD to overseas and then back to film industry. He shared few key points and perception about acting being taught and how to be a natural performer with confidence.





Prominent speakers coming from overseas were Prof Richard Allen (City University of Hong Kong) Prof Ambrish Saxena (Zee Lean, New Delhi, Ritesh Shah (Screen writer- Pink) Vipin Sharma (Actor) and many more from Interstate and Melbourne.











RMIT Indian Film Festival guests screenwriter Ritesh Shah, Actor Vipin Sharma with Dr. Vikrant Kishore of RMIT at SBS Radio Melbourne, 30th Nov2016 Source: Vikrant Kishore











Film screening is mix of Bollywood blockbuster, indie and crossover films, alternative and regional cinema and a few short films too over these four days.











Venue: Cinema , Building 80, Level 1 RMIT University





445 Swanston Street, Melbourne











http://www.rmit.edu.au/events





Website: www.aiff.online



























