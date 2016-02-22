RMIT students head to Bollywood

Unlike the popular perceptions that they have read on social media about the present situation in India, these young media students from Melbourne-based RMIT were surprised to see a welcoming and safe India.





Melissa, who has Anglo-Indian heritage, was thrilled to meet and share the firsthand experience of working in Bollywood industry with actors. She learned about the struggle and the career his of Prem Chopra, Pallavi Sharda and Zarine Khan.





Kaitlyn says that meeting Longinus Fernandes, the well-known Bollywood choreographer of Slumdog Millionaire fame, was a once in a lifetime experience for her. Longinus turned out to be very humble and down-to-earth person and with his special moves made the RMIT students crave for more Bollywood dance classes.











Kaitlyn also says that at the Gateway of India the students felt like celebrities with people around them politely asking for a selfie.





Olivia, who is from China, has heard stories of Tajmahal but when she saw it for the first time it made her realise that cultures can go beyond the language.





All feel that the perceptions of India that had built because of the social media have changed. They were told to be careful in India but they have felt completely safe and didnt encounter anything weird.



