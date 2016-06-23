ROSS - An intelligent solicitor

While ROSS can sort out more than a billion text document every second, the obvious question is, would it replace the first contact i.e a lawyer for a client and how human its approach would be?





Gurpal Singh said, "It is too early to say anything but one thing is sure, now new graduates would have to work harder to offer more than what ROSS can do."





He adds, "There were few things which had taken endless hours of research, ROSS would be a great replacement. Yes, we might loose few positions in the long run but we are in for an exciting time".





He further added, "This would be like an aid to professional. It would do research and save time. This would make the manual search process easy".





Now the time will only tell to what extent it would be used.





Also, can ROSS compete with unlimited creative human mind and its non stop process of thinking?





















