ROSS - An intelligent solicitor

Published 23 June 2016 at 8:06pm, updated 25 June 2016 at 10:05pm
By Anita Barar
Available in other languages

As reported, US law firm Baker & Hostetler, has become the first law firm to have the IBM Watson-powered lawyer ROSS- the worlds first artificially intelligent attorney. In this podcast, Anita Barar speaks with Gurpal Singh - Melbourne based solicitor and Principal & Director of a firm to know more about it and its impact on legal industry.

While ROSS can sort out more than a billion text document every second, the obvious question is, would it replace the first contact i.e a lawyer for a client and how human its approach would be?

Gurpal Singh said, "It is too early to say anything but one thing is sure, now new graduates would have to work harder to offer more than what ROSS can do."

He adds, "There were few things which had taken endless hours of research, ROSS would be a great replacement. Yes, we might loose few positions in the long run but we are in for an exciting time".

He further added, "This would be like an aid to professional. It would do research and save time. This would make the manual search process easy".

Now the time will only tell to what extent it would be used.

Also, can ROSS compete with unlimited creative human mind and its non stop process of thinking?

 

 

 

