Russia angry as Trump approves new US sanctions

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations says new sanctions levelled at the country by the United States will inevitably harm bilateral relations between the countries.











US president Donald Trump has now signed into law the new sanctions, voted in by a large enough majority of the US Congress that it could have overcome any veto by him.











The sanctions are intended to punish Russia for interference in the 2016 US presidential election, the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and other perceived international violations.











They will also affect Iran and North Korea.











Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, says the sanctions will not change Russian policy, though.





Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev has taken to social media, saying the Trump administration has shown total weakness in imposing the sanctions.











He says they are a declaration of a full-fledged economic war on Russia.











Mr Nebenzia says Russia always gets the blame.











