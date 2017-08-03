Russia angry as Trump approves new US sanctions

Russian president Vladimir Putin and US president Donald Trump

Russian president Vladimir Putin and US president Donald Trump Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 August 2017 at 3:56pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

United States president Donald Trump has approved new economic sanctions on Russia after the legislation was passed in Congress last week. But both he and Russia have reportedly criticised the sanctions, with Russia saying they will further harm its already weakened economy.

Published 3 August 2017 at 3:56pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Russia's ambassador to the United Nations says new sanctions levelled at the country by the United States will inevitably harm bilateral relations between the countries.

 

US president Donald Trump has now signed into law the new sanctions, voted in by a large enough majority of the US Congress that it could have overcome any veto by him.

 

The sanctions are intended to punish Russia for interference in the 2016 US presidential election, the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and other perceived international violations.

 

They will also affect Iran and North Korea.

 

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, says the sanctions will not change Russian policy, though.

Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev has taken to social media, saying the Trump administration has shown total weakness in imposing the sanctions.

 

He says they are a declaration of a full-fledged economic war on Russia.

 

Mr Nebenzia says Russia always gets the blame.

 

***

 





Share