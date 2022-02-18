Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Russia-Ukraine tensions: Expert explains India's 'difficultly' in siding with Russia or the US
Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar Source: AAP Image/James Ross
Published 18 February 2022 at 2:48pm
By Sahil Makkar
Source: SBS
Dr Dalbir Ahlawat, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Security Studies and Criminology at Macquarie University, says India can't risk siding with the US or Russia on the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. He said India has taken a safe approach by abstaining from a vote on the Ukraine issue in the UN Security Council (UNSC). Dr Ahlawat said India was silent on the issue in the recent Quad meeting of foreign ministers in Melbourne last week. Dr Ahlawat put things into perspective in this podcast.
