Russian envoy to Australia says troops are a warning, not a threat

Russias Ambassador to Australia Dr. Alexey Pavlovsky at a press conference in Canberra, Friday, January 28, 2022. Source: AAP
Published 29 January 2022 at 5:42pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:23pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos, Anna Henderson
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Russia's top diplomat in Canberra, Alexey Pavlovsky has held a rare press conference accusing the Australian Government of "fanning hysteria" over the tensions on the border with Ukraine. The Russian ambassador spent more than an hour addressing the media and taking questions, claiming the west is spreading false propaganda and Russia is merely defending its border.
