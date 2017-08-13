Saankal: a film to break the shackles

The film Saankal focuses on the place in Rajasthan which is still fighting for its normal social life.





Speaking with Anita Barar, Dedipya said, … long back around 14 years ago, I happen to come across an article in India Today magazine about the practice being followed in a small village of Rajasthan. I was shocked as even though I, myself being from Rajasthan had no idea about it. I decided whenever I would make films, this would be the subject.





Poster of Film Saankal Source: Dedipya Joshi











These tiny villages are right at the border of India Pakistan. With the partition of India in 1947, some villages became part of Pakistan. As per their own traditions, marriages were taking place irrespective of that divide line but eventually, it could not continue due to various political issues.











A scene from film Saankal Source: Dedipya Joshi











As per traditions, girls have to marry within the same community, but boys can marry outside. This created a big imbalance. So either girl remains unmarried for life or get marry to even a very younger boy. Any one who tried other way for girls, it resulted into violence.





This film focuses the ill effect of this tradition.











Dedipya Joshi - Director of Film 'Saankal' Source: Dedipya Joshi











Was it easy to put it on celluloid?





Dedipya told that this being an independent film, the biggest challenge was to fund the film. But likeminded people came together. He told that all the artists have acted for the sake of the cause of the film. No body had taken any money. Lead Actors and supporting actors and crew handled more than one departments without caring for money. His friends from the industry as well as from the outside of industry supported the project. A team was developed for this creative initiative for a cause.











Tanima Bhattacharya - Lead actress of film 'Saankal' Source: Dedipya Joshi











For obvious reasons, film couldn't be shot at the actual location, so the location was further away from Bikaner Jaisalmer highway where the team had to travel to and from every day in desert. But all could happen because; everyone was fully devoted to the film.





Dedipya believes that films and education both can work hand in hand and can eradicate many social evils. Cinema can bring change. And added, … there are so many problems in the society and they can be brought to light by this medium …





Chetan Sharma - Actor film Saankal Source: Dedipya Joshi











When asked what according to him the burning issue at this time which he feels must be addressed, he said, … at the moment, we need a film which can address the issue of communal harmony.





Dedipya has assisted on many films when he first came to Mumbai. in 1992. He has directed many Hindi serials for television, documentaries and more than 250 advertising films. He also has made short films which were well received in the industry. And his short film "Bhookh" won 'Best Short Film award' in Cape Town.





He was Chief Asst Director for a Franco- Indian Feature Film . 'Saankal' is his debut feature film. Other than film media, he also creates poetry to express his feelings.





Saankal has been released online and Dedipya hopes that soon this film would hit on big screen too.











Poster- Film Saankal Source: Dedipya Joshi











In the meantime, in the International Film festival circuit, apart from being nominated in various categories, film has already won more than 14 Awards , Tanima Bhattacharya winning 4 awards as Best Actress and Dedipya Joshi winning Best Director Award.

















