Sachin Tendulkar's son sold to Mumbai Indians at his base price of Rs 20 lakh

MUMBAI, INDIA MAY 24: Arjun Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar at the screening of Sachin: A Billion Dreams in Mumbai. Source: Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images
Published 19 February 2021 at 7:02pm
By Vikas awana
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, went to Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2021 auction for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh but the big question is, will he get chance in playing 11. Vikas Awana is in conversation with senior sports journalist Sachin Pandey.
Published 19 February 2021 at 7:02pm
By Vikas awana
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Share