Sadaabahar Geetkaar Shakeel Badayuni

Published 20 April 2016 at 6:01pm, updated 12 July 2016 at 3:53pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Presenting a brief life sketch and some evergreen songs penned by one of the greatest lyricists of Hindi films- Shakeel Badayuni!Shakeel was born on 3rd August 1916 in Badayun as his name indicates and he died on 20th April 1970. Kumud Merani pays the great wordsmith a tribute.
