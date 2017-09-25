Sadaf's amazing story will leave you speechless

Recently released Farhan Akhtar starrer Lucknow gives a message to chase one’s dreams. Perhaps, one of the supporting cast in the film followed it in real life and the role landed in her lap.





Meet, Sadaf Jafar, 41, theatre artist who plays the role of woman who has lodged complaint against Farhan in the film for murdering her husband. Farhan lands up in jail and the film unfolds with formation of a music band by the jail inmates.





But there is more to it, Sadaf barely few years ago was so shaken after an abusive relationship with her husband that she even attempted suicide. It was her luck that she took wrong pills. She was sent to mental asylum. “He wanted me to die. I was shaken. I had realized that now I have to do everything inlife on my own,” Sadaf said.





Life had almost ended for her. “But during three days of my stay at mental asylum, I finally decided that life goes on and only I will be finished. So I picked up things and started my life from scratch,” Sadaf told SBS.





She completed her education and joined theatre. Now she had an objective to live life--Nurture her two kids and also to follow her passion of theatre. Though films were never on her mind and she was enjoying her moment as a teacher in Lucknow and occasionally performing in theatre.





But lady luck smiled on him.





One of her facebook friend pestered her to give a video of her performance. “I became afraid that what he will do with video. And I blocked him. But he approached the director of the film and finally everyone persuaded me and I gave the video and rest is history,” she said.





Though her role does not have any dialogues in the film Lucknow Central, it is the expression which makes things still difficult. She has to convey the feelings through her expression. Though she missed some scene as due to her job she cannot go to Mumbai. “I am satisfied with the chance. There is one more film coming in October. I do theatre and occasional films now land in my basket,” she said.



