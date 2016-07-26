Sahil Deep Singh, A new Leader in making !
Published 26 July 2016 at 3:56pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
There is a new Indian Community leader in making. This time its about International Students.Sahil Deep Singh is first year MBBS student of Victoria University. In last one year he has seen issues of International students up close. To make a difference and to raise the issues of his fellow student Sahil Deep Singh decided to contest Student council elections.Jiatrth Jai Bharadwaj in an open discussion with Sahil Deep Singh
