Sakshi Singh Miss India Australia 2018

Sakshi Singh, a talented young doctor from Melbourne is the Raj Suri Miss India Australia 2018 winner.





Sakshi completed her medicine from the University of Melbourne. In addition to English, Sakshi can speak Hindi and is learning Bengali. "Acting and performing have been a passion, but I'm never going to give up my medical career", says Sakshi. She is off to the USA to try her luck and talent to represent Australia in the 27th Miss India Australia Worldwide grand finals in New Jersey and New York.





Source: Raj Suri









