Sakshi Singh Miss India Australia 2018

Sakshi Singh Raj Suri Miss India Australia

Source: Raj Suri

Published 10 December 2018 at 6:50pm, updated 11 December 2018 at 8:35am
By Kumud Merani
Sakshi Singh, a young doctor from Melbourne is the Raj Suri Miss India Australia 2018 winner. She, as Miss India Australia 2018, will represent Australia in the 27th Miss India Australia Worldwide grand finals in New Jersey, New York, the USA from 9 - 14 December 2018.

Sakshi Singh, a talented young doctor from Melbourne is the Raj Suri Miss India Australia 2018 winner.

Sakshi completed her medicine from the University of Melbourne. In addition to English, Sakshi can speak Hindi and is learning Bengali. "Acting and performing have been a passion, but I'm never going to give up my medical career", says Sakshi. She is off to the USA to try her luck and talent to represent Australia in the 27th Miss India Australia Worldwide grand finals in New Jersey and New York.

 
Sakshi Singh with Raj Suri
Source: Raj Suri


 

The Miss India Australia winner and the 8 finalists were selected on the basis of their overall and talent performances after the extensive face to face auditions, real casting experience and the talent workshops in Melbourne and Sydney.

