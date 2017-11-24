SalamFest - A festival of Making Peace

Three days free event in the heart of the Melbourne CBD at the State Library of Victoria from Friday 24, to Sunday 26 November from 11am to 8pm each day is for everyone.





Speaking with SBS Hindi radio, Ms. Ayesha Bux the organizer of this festival says that many of well known artists have come forward and more than 25 performers and artists have donated their time to make this art festival possible.





This includes Nazeem Hussain, one of the most in-demand TV and Radio personalities in Australia best known as the star and creator of the groundbreaking TV comedy ‘Legally Brown’; Oznur Ates, a sought after artist who is responsible for introducing traditional Turkish marbling, Ebru, to Australia; leading Qawwali singers from Canada with their inspirational subcontinental style melodic devotional music.





There is also a car painted in the style of Pakistani truck art which is a special art commission for the festival. All motifs and designs on the car represent the story of Muslims in Australia and the peace, love and compassion of their cultures.





Ayesha says, “The event celebrates peace, love and compassion. And that is just what all these artists and the team of volunteers organising the festival have shown by being so generous.”











Ayesha Bux- Organizer of SalamFest in Melbourne Source: Ayesha Bux











She adds that a fabulous feast is also been organized , which would be something to watch. Hundreds of people would be seated together outside the State Library to enjoy the feast.





Ayesha Bux says, “The objective of SalamFest is to invite all to celebrate and explore new cultures and enjoy the long standing artistic offerings of the diverse Muslim culture and heritage. The Muslim community of Melbourne comprises 70 ethnically and linguistically diverse groups, we offer a sampling of their arts. The festival captures the essence of the true message of Islam which is one of ‘Peace, Love and Compassion’. The festival is an opportunity for Australian Muslims to celebrate their diversity; connect and share their stories, values, arts, culture and cuisine in the true spirit of multiculturalism”





There is a special screening of “Manto”, a biographical film about the Indo-Pakistani author and playwright Saadat Hasan, highlighting the indignities women suffered during partition and after. He was known to write about atrocious truths that no one dared talk about. “It has special meaning around domestic violence and is a highly acclaimed film” states Bux.





There are Rumi readings, whirling dervish performances, short films, pottery, calligraphy, book readings, comedy and much more.



