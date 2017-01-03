SBS Hindi

Samajwadi party ka Dangal!

SBS Hindi

Mulayum singh, akhilesh yadav

Mulayum singh, akhilesh yadav Source: Samajwadi party

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 January 2017 at 5:41pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In India, The battle in the Yadav family shifted to the National Capital New Delhi on Monday as Samajwadi Party Supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav along with, Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh met Election Commissioner (EC) and staked claim to the party symbol, cycle. The rival Akhilesh faction is expected to meet EC on Tuesday.Senior Journalist of BBC Radio explains from New Delhi to Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj what it means for almost 230 million residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Published 3 January 2017 at 5:41pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023