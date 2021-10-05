Sandeep Pandit brings grandma's recipes and hacks to India Unplated on SBS Food

SBS Hindi

Ex MasterChef Australia Contestant Sandeep Pandit is the host of SBS food Program India Unplated. Source: supplied: SBS Publicity

Published 6 October 2021 at 9:27am, updated 10 October 2021 at 1:57am
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Chef Sandeep Pandit celebrates the diversity of India's regional food as one of the hosts on SBS Food's new series India Unplated. Here he talks about his role as the 'grandma' who brings traditional recipes and quick hacks to the table.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

