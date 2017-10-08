SBS Hindi

Sangeet Mela

SBS Hindi

meala

Source: Mela

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 October 2017 at 4:57pm, updated 18 October 2017 at 4:58pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sangeet Mela is Australia’s premiere Indian classical music and dance festival featuring both Hindustani and Carnatic styles. here is the chance to witness accomplished artists in vocal, bansuri flute, sarod, tabla, mridingam, and violin, as well as dance exponents in the southern Bharatanatyam and northern Kathak styles. Take a day trip to experience the best of Indian culture at Sangeet Mela

Published 8 October 2017 at 4:57pm, updated 18 October 2017 at 4:58pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023